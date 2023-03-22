Guber poll: Abia Govt demands removal of Alex Otti’s ‘cousin’ as Returning Officer





The Abia State Government has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately remove the state Returning Officer, Mrs Nnenna Otti, over alleged familial ties to the Labour Party governorship candidate, Alex Otti.

The Government also tackled Otti over his allegation that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu are plotting to rig the governorship election.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Abia State, Eze Chikamnayo, in a statement on Tuesday, accused Otti of brandishing false claims and instigating innocent citizens.

Chikamnayo said the LP candidate is attempting to use strong-arm tactics, blackmail, and violence as instruments for what he termed as fraudulent power acquisition.

WHY INEC WILL NOT COMMIT ILLEGALITY TO SATISFY ALEX OTTI ‘S DESPERATION FOR POWER.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper