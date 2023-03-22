House of Assembly Election Victory: Uzodimma thanks Imo people for voting APC





Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodimma has expressed gratitude to the people of Imo for the overwhelming support shown to his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the just concluded House of Assembly election in the state.

APC won in all 27 local government areas of the state.

Uzodimma noted that the show of support is a “vote of confidence on the achievements of his govt in the last 3 and half years of his administration.”

The Imo governor called on all political leaders in the state to join hands with him to ensure he moved the state to a height of enviable development.

Read full statement below.

The overwhelming support given to the All Progressive Congress, (APC) ,at the just concluded State House of Assembly elections, is a clear testimony that the good people of Imo state deeply appreciate the numerous projects we have executed in the last three years, particularly in the area of road infrastructure.

There is no doubt that this overwhelming and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper