I put myself forward for position of Senate President – Umahi 





By Peter Okutu

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Senator-elect for Ebonyi South Senatorial zone in the 2023 general election, Wednesday declared his interest to run for the position of the Senate President of the National Assembly.

Umahi who stated this during a Statewide broadcast and Press Conference held Wednesday at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC to consider zoning the Senate President position to the South East geopolitical zone of the Country.

“I want to put myself forward for the position of the Senate President. want to appeal to the National Assembly to amend the rules. I put myself forward. I will not go against their decision. Let the will of God come to pass. We courageously left PDP because our people needed to aspire to the leadership of this country.’

Umahi urged Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and others who contested with the President-elect, Ahmed Tinubu in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper