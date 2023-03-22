Lagos train accident: 19 patients on admission – Abayomi





The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says 19 patients involved in the train-bus collision accident are currently receiving treatment at three state public health facilities.

Abayomi disclosed this in a situation update about the accident on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state between March 10 and 15 had discharged 66 patients involved in accidents from five state hospitals.

Abayomi said that 11 patients were discharged on March 22 after successful treatment making it 77 patients that had been successfully treated and discharged from various hospitals.

According to him, 10 were discharged from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and one from General Hospital, Gbagada.

“Total number of patients on admission as of today, March 22 are19.

“There are 16 patients at LASUTH, two at General Hospital Odan-Lagos and one at General Hospital, Gbagada.

“Total number of passengers discharged as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper