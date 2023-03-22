Ogun Guber: Protesters storm INEC office over alleged foul play





A group of protesters in Ogun State, led by the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Ladi Adebutu, besieged the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today, over allegations of foul play in the declaration of a winner in the governorship election.

Irked by what they described as ‘a sham’, the protesters insisted that INEC completely disregarded the provisions of the Electoral Act which allows an election to be declared inconclusive when the margin between the top two contenders is less than the total number of cancelled votes.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the protesters, Stephen Sobowale, described the declaration of a winner in the election as ‘a hasty decision borne out of an attempt to truncate the will of the people.

‘I see this whole thing by INEC and the ruling party in the state as a sham. How can INEC go ahead to declare a winner in an election which had the margin between Dapo Abiodun and Ladi…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper