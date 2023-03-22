Political progressivism has come to stay in Nigeria — Akeredolu





By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, said that political progressivism, as espoused by the All Progressives Congress, APC, has come to stay in Nigeria.

Akeredolu, in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, rejoiced with APC governors-elect at last Saturday’s election.

According to him, the fact that the APC won in most of the states of the federation, despite the challenges faced in preparation for the general elections, indicated that the party’s message of hope and shared prosperity resonates with most Nigerians.

His words: “I rejoice with all governors-elect on the platform of our great party, the APC. Your emergence is a tonic and energiser for the growth and development of the party. Progressivism has come to stay in Nigeria’s political space.

“Undoubtedly, your victory is the needed elixir for our great party to take firm roots in the political firmament of our nation. Since political parties…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper