Sultan congratulates Sokoto Governor-elect, Ahmad Aliyu





By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has felicitated the new Governor-elect Hon. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto over his landslide victory in the just-concluded Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the state.

The Sultan was represented at the APC leader’s residence, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko on Monday at Gawon Nama Sokoto by a high-powered delegation under the leadership of Waziri of Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu.

The Sultan while congratulating the Governor-elect described the election in the state as one of the most peaceful and violence free in the country.

He further reiterated the Sultanate Council’s full commitment to work assiduously with the new Governor of the State for the development of the state.

Sultan Sa’ad explained that the election of Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is the will of Allah the Almighty as He gives power to whom He wishes at the period He wishes, saying the election was widely…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper