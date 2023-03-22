Ugandan lawmakers pass bill to criminalise homosexuality





Ugandan lawmakers on Tuesday approved the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023, making the practise illegal.

Chris Obore, Parliament’s Communications Director, confirmed this. “Yes, it was passed overwhelmingly,” Obore said.

“The vote represents the national mood against homosexuality, especially its deliberate and provocative promotion,” he added.

According to Obore, the mover of the bill framed it well focusing on the protection of family and children. “It persuaded many legislators who believed that there will be no human rights to talk about when a family is distorted,” he added.

The bill, once signed by the president into law, will prohibit same-sex sexual relationships and the promotion of homosexuality, penalise homosexual practices, and provide compensation to victims of homosexuality.

The bill introduced by an opposition lawmaker and passed at its third reading aims to protect the traditional family values, cherished culture, children and youth who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper