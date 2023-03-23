APGA guber candidate thanks Abians for rejecting PDP, forms alliance with Otti





. Says dislodging ‘clueless’ PDP, major milestone

By Steve Oko

The Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Greg Ibe, has thanked Abians for “rejecting the ruling Peoples Democratic Party”, PDP, in the March 18 governorship poll, where Dr Alex Otti of the opposition Labour Party emerged Governor-elect.

Professor Ibe in a statement he personally signed, said that the dislodgement of the PDP which he accused of underdeveloping Abia, was a major milestone achieved by Abia voters at the poll.

“Now that the long anticipated declaration of the governor-elect of our state has been made, let me then congratulate Abians for their unwavering support for Dr Alex Otti and total rejection of the PDP, whose 24 year ignoble testimonial is turning Abia into a pariah state that is only only fit for pitiable outcasts.

“For us in APGA, the 2023 guber election was more about dislodging an apparently clueless PDP government than engaging in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper