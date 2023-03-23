Cash scarcity: Labour threatens to shut down CBN





… begins mobilisation in states

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Wednesday said it would shut down the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for failure to make cash available to Nigerians, thereby causing untold hardship to the citizenry.

Already the NLC has directed all the affiliate unions to begin the mobilisation to ensure total compliance with the proposed shutdown of the apex bank.

Besides, it directed workers to sit at home from Wednesday of next week and also stockpile foodstuffs that would take them as the industrial action lasts.

The President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja at the end of the Central Working Committee, CWC, meeting to review the seven-day ultimatum given to the Federal Government to make cash available to the people.

Comrade Ajaero urged Nigerians to bear with the NLC, as the action was meant to reduce the sufferings Nigerians are passing through as a result of the cash…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper