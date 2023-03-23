DIG Kokumo, 14 others retire from police





By Esther Onyegbula

IT was a beehive of activities at the Police College, Ikeja, in Lagos, yesterday, as 15 senior police officers, including the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in-charge of South West zone, DIG Babatunde Kokumo, ended their 35-year career in the Nigeria Police Force.

Also among the retired officers were AIG Vivian Okenedo, the first female commissioner of Police, Oyo Police Command, and AIG Olatunji Akinbola, who retired as the AIG, Special Protection Unit, in Abuja.

Other Course 15 retired officers included AIG Isaac Akinmoyede, AIG Olatunji Akingbola, AIG Andrew Amengheme, AIG Amaechi Elumelu, AIG Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, AIG Eboka Friday, AIG Adesina Soyemi, AIG Ashafa Adekunle, AIG Edward Egbuka, AIG Olawale Olokode, AIG Abutu Yaro, CP Adetokunbo Owolabi, and CP Selem Amachree.

The senior police officers, who were the last batch of the first set of graduates from the Nigeria Police Academy, POLAC Wudil in Kano State, were enlisted into the Nigeria…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper