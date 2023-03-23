Elections: Kogi lawmakers suspend 9 colleagues over alleged terrorism, violence





The Kogi House of Assembly on Thursday suspended nine lawmakers over alleged acts of terrorism and electoral violence during Saturday’s House of Assembly election in the state.

The suspended lawmakers are Muktar Bajeh (Majority leader -Okehi), Daniya Ranyi (Bassa), Suleiman Attajachi (Idah), Bello Hassan (Ajaokuta) and Edoko Moses-Ododo (Ibaji).

Others are Abubakar Tanko (Kogi/Koto), Atabor Cosmas-Llemona (Igalamela/Odolu) Kilani Olusola-Olumo (Ijumu) and Mohammed Lawi-Ahmed (Okene 1),

They were alleged to have to breached the conduct of March 18 House of Assembly elections in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports in Lokoja that the suspension of the lawmakers was sequel to a letter received from the Gov. Yahaya Bello dated March 23.

Also, another letter dated March 22, was from the state leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) demanding for the suspension of seven local government chairmen for alleged act of electoral…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper