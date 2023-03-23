Father chokes 2-yr-old daughter to death while Facetiming her mother





A Texas father, Deontray Flanagan has been accused of killing his two-year-old daughter while facetiming her mum, Kairsten Watson,

Flanagan, from Texas is accused of streaming the horrific incident after their daughter, Zevaya Marie Flanagan, was allegedly hit and choked.

Flanagan allegedly went into a Harris County Walmart store around 10 a.m. Monday after picking up Zevaya Marie Flanagan from daycare, Fox Houston reported. Authorities said The girl’s mother worked at the retail store.

The two adults argued and Flanagan assaulted her and took her phone and left with the girl, authorities said. Afterward, he allegedly threatened to harm the child if her mother didn’t do as she was told.

“He just wanted my phone. He’s screaming at me telling me what is the passcode, tell me the passcode, or she’s going to get hurt; and I’m telling him the passcode over and over, but I guess it just wasn’t enough,” Kairsten Watson, the child’s mother, told the news outlet.

After…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper