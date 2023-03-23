IWD 2023: Emefiele urges bridging digital gender gap





Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has felicitated Nigerian women and called for more engaging conversations on how women can leverage technology and innovation to bridge the digital gender gap.

Mr. Emefiele, in his keynote address at the CBN IWD webinar to commemorate the International Women’s Day Celebration, yesterday, noted that digital financial services had become a critical dependency in the economy, providing vast opportunities to bridge the digital gender gap, drive financial inclusion and increase employment and economic opportunities for women.

He reiterated the CBN’s commitment to promoting gender equality and financial inclusion among women through such policies as the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF), which dedicates 60 per cent of the funding under the scheme to women-owned enterprises, the Framework for Advancing Women’s Financial Inclusion in Nigeria, which…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper