Jubilation in Abia as Otti wins, Mbah emerges in Enugu





By Clifford Ndujihe, Steve Oko, Ugbochukwu Alaribe & Dickson Omobola

AFTER four days of political logjam and anxiety, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, at exactly 5.24 pm, yesterday, declared the Labour Party, LP Candidate, Dr Alex Otti, as the winner of the March 18 governorship poll in Abia State and threw the state into wild jubilation.

Otti polled 175, 467 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Okey Ahiwe of the ruling People’s Democratic Party, who scored 88,529 votes.

Chief Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, came third with 28,972 votes.

Returning Officer and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, Professor Nnenna Oti, subsequently declared Otti the Governor-elect having polled the highest number of votes and satisfied all necessary conditions.

Otti won in 10 of the 17 LGAs, PDP got six and YPP one.

Otti had almost won the governorship election in 2015 when he contested against the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper