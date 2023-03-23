



By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Despite winning the gubernatorial election, the Governor-elect of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has said that he would challenge votes “allocated ” to the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), Rt.Hon Isa Ashiru in court.

Uba Sani spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent on Thursday.

He said ” well, politics has always been so. When I contested election and lost, in 2011 when I contested for the Senatorial election, I lost the election. The majority of my supporters alleged that we were cheated. That we should go to court. I sat with them. and preached to them. I told them power comes from Allah and at the right time, He will give us power.”

“And by the will of Allah, in.2019, He ( Allah) made me a Senator. I. contested twice….the one I emerged victorious, the one I lost; I ascribed all to Almighty Allah. This is because no matter how wise and smart you are,…..”

“But…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper