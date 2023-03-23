Kano APC protests gov election results, demands removal of INEC REC





The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, on Wednesday, protested the governorship election result, demanding the immediate removal of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

Despite armed security men guarding the routes leading to the state INEC office, the protesters broke through, calling for a review of the results and the immediate removal of the REC.

Presenting a letter to the representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (REC), the Legal Adviser to the state chapter of the party, Mr Abdullahi Fagge, demanded that the election be reviewed.

The representative of the REC, Mr Lawal Sani who received the letter, promised prompt action to their demands.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) governorship candidate Yusuf Kabir was declared the governor-elect on Monday, beating out the counterpart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasir Gawuna.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper