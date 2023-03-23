Nigeria Air: FG insists on kickoff before May 29





Says negotiation ongoing with ET over modalities

By Prince Okafor

Amidst ongoing litigation concerning the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, the Federal Government has again insisted that operations will commence before May 29, 2023.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika made this disclosure at the 10th Aviation Stakeholders Forum yesterday, in Abuja.

Sirika, confirmed that the litigation was responsible for the delayed takeoff of the new airline initially proposed to commence operations December, 2022.

He also noted that domestic airlines were invited to invest in Nigeria Air but they declined because they did not believe in the project.

According to him, Ethiopian Airlines, ET, came up with a better proposal and were chosen as the preferred bidder because of the expertise it has shown and survived for a long time now.

“Negotiation meeting with the Ethiopian Airlines Group Consortium and the Federal Government of Nigeria is ongoing.

“Next step: Federal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper