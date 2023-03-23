Photos: How politicians enticed voters with noodles, cash in Kaduna polls





…as group protests, calls for rejection of INEC results

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Protesters disclosed how politicians allegedly enticed voters with noodles, cash and other material items in the just-concluded Governorship and House of Assembly elections in Kaduna state.

Already, the outcome of the Kaduna elections has sparked protest in the state today (Thursday morning) by some citizens, kicking against the declaration by of the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Uba Sani as the Governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in Kaduna State.

Our correspondent gathered that the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), agitated by the outcome of the poll, may have been motivated the protest.

In their numbers, protesters called on Nigerians to join in rejecting INEC declaration of APC’s Uba Sani, winner of the election.

According to the leaders of the protest, there would be a press conference later in the day, to highlight…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper