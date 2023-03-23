Ramadan: Atiku asks Muslims to pray for Nigeria, says nation at crossroad





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has charged Muslims to use the Ramadan fast to intercede for Nigerians because the nation is now “at a point of despondency and confusion”.

In a statement released on Thursday, Abubakar asked Muslims to pray for the country during the Ramadan period.

The former vice-president said Muslims should use the holy month to pursue peace and make sacrifices for people.

“As Muslims, we understand that the basic tenets of this holy month are about sacrifice and devotion in worship to God. For us as Nigerians, this year’s Ramadan has come at a time when our dear country is at a crossroads,” the statement reads.

“For us as individuals and as a people, we are at a point of despondency and confusion. But the month of Ramadan has come to us as a blessing from the Almighty with an opportunity for us to wash away our worries, doubts, and hopelessness.

“It is quite clear that the essential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper