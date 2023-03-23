Respite for Ajegunle fire victims





TRADERS all over Nigeria live in daily dread of the possibility that their wares and shops could be destroyed by fire. Just a few weeks ago, the popular Monday Market in Maiduguri, Borno State went up in flames in what was suspected as an arson attack by terrorists. Governor Babagana Zulum immediately promised a N1 billion plan to rebuild the market and rehabilitate the traders.

In like manner, the Akere Market in Ajegunle, Ajeromi/Ifelodun LGA of Lagos State, a local motor spare-parts hub, was burnt down by arsonists. Reports say that an earlier attempt to raze the market was aborted, as the culprits were subdued. The hoodlums came back about a fortnight ago, armed to the teeth, and set fire to the market in the night. Over 200 shops were burnt. A yet-to-be-identified security guard lost his life. In another proactive gesture, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was in the frenzy of re-election campaigns, rushed to the assistance of the victims with a N100 million reprieve. He…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper