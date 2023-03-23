Ronaldo breaks men’s international caps record, scores double





Cristiano Ronaldo broke the men’s international appearance record on Thursday and marked the occasion by scoring twice in Portugal’s 4-0 thrashing of Liechtenstein in Euro 2024 qualifying.

The 38-year-old, who was dropped from the Portuguese first-choice XI during the World Cup in Qatar last year, won a 197th cap for his country in Lisbon as a starter.

He netted a 51st-minute penalty after earlier goals from Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva, before drilling home a free-kick 12 minutes later.

It was Ronaldo’s record-extending 120th goal for his country and made him the first man to score 100 times in competitive internationals.

“Records are my motivation,” Ronaldo had told reporters on Wednesday.

“I want to become the most capped player in history. That would make me proud.

“But it doesn’t stop there, I still want to be called up very often.”

Ronaldo made his international debut in 2003 and became the first man to score in five World Cups last year before…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper