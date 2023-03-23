UK finds Ekweremadu, wife, others guilty of organ harvesting 





Former Nigerian Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, wife, daughter and a doctor have been convicted of organ trafficking, in the first verdict of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act.

The 60-year-old politician, 60, his wife, Beatrice, 56, daughter Sonia 25, and Dr Obinna Obeta, 51, were found guilty of facilitating the travel of a young man to Britain with a view to his exploitation after a six-week trial at the Old Bailey, according to the UK Guardian.

They criminally conspired to bring the 21-year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney, the jury found.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper