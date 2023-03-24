Alleged N5bn fraud: ICPC arraigns ex-JAMB registrar, three sons, daughter-in-law





By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, on Friday arraigned a former Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, over allegations bordering on money laundering to the tune of N5 billion.

He was arraigned alongside his three sons; Olumide Abiodun Ojerinde, Adedayo Ojerinde, Oluwaseun Adeniyi Ojerinde, and daughter-in-law, Mary Funmilola Ojerinde before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

However, Ojerinde’s companies were not spared and are currently facing a money laundering charge to the tune of N5 billion. The companies include: Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Ltd, Cheng Marbles Ltd, Sapati International Schools Ltd, Trillium Learnings Centre Ltd and Standout Institutes Ltd.

Previous Charges

The ICPC arraigned Ojerinde on July 6, 2021, in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CR/97/2021, on an 18-count charge bordering on alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper