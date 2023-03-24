Appeal Court judgement: No victor, no vanquished – Adeleke





… Says it’s time to continue with good work

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Following the judgement of the Appeal Court that affirmed his victory as the duly elected Governor of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke has described the outcome as “no victory, no vanquished”.

Speaking shortly after the judgement at his Ede country home, the Governor said Osun belongs to all irrespective of political or religion affiliation.

He urged members of the opposition party to cooperate with his administration to move the state to the next level.

“I thank the people of Osun for standing by me throughout the trial period and even now, irrespective of the outcome of the verdict. The people have spoken and the judiciary has aligned with their voices.

“Osun belonged to all of us, irrespective of party affiliation. This is democracy and the beauty of it is healthy competition. So, the judgement for me is a no victor, no vanquished. We should all return to the table and continue the good…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper