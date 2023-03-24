Brabus wins best turning brand





By Willie Samson

BRABUS has continued the run as the best brand in the “Turning” category for the 17th time. According to readers of Germany’s leading car magazine, Auto Motor and Sport Brabus was adjudged the best in this category. In this readers’ poll, 57.9 per cent of votes went to the world-famous luxury mobility brand. This prestigious award once again honours the achievements of the company from Bottrop. In a company history spanning more than 45 years, Brabus, accredited as a vehicle manufacturer with the German Federal Motor Transport Authority in Flensburg, built a host of legendary supercars based on Mercedes-Benz with outputs of up to 662 kW / 900 hp. In 2022, the thrilling product range was expanded with the first supercar designed from the ground up, the ultimate desert dune racer, the Brabus 900 CRAWLER.

In addition to building high-performance motor vehicles, the company offers its customers and business partners in more than 100 countries around the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper