Convocation: 246 graduates in UNN bag first-class degrees





Prof Charles Igwe, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria (UNN), says 246 graduates bagged first-class degrees in the university’s 50th convocation ceremony.

Igwe announced this in Nsukka on Friday in a remark during UNN’s 50th convocation ceremony for 2019/2020 session to confer bachelor’s degrees on 14,308 graduates.

He urged all the graduates to live up to expectations in all they do as the country was in dire need of truly educated men and women.

“In this UNN 50th convocation, a total of 14,308 will receive bachelor’s degrees from the university.

“246 bagged first class, 5,092 made second class upper, 7,865 made second class lower, 2,088 made third class while 17 went home with pass.

“As an alumnus of this university, I urge you to live up to expectations by being good ambassadors of the UNN and good citizens of the country,” he said.

The VC said all the graduating students were unique and special because they were the golden graduates of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper