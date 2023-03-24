Enugu guber poll: AA rejects Mbah’s victory, heads to tribunal





By Chinedu Adonu

The Action Alliance, AA, in Enugu State on Friday rejected the outcome of the recently concluded governorship election in the State.

It could be recalled that Barr. Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was declared winner of the election. He defeated Barr. Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party with a margin of 3000 votes.

The AA candidate during the election was Barr. Ogbe Daniel.

In a statement made available to journalists on Friday, the State Chairman of AA, Mr. Ogbonna Festus Okafor said the party had rejected the outcome of the polls in its entirety.

Okafor said that the party was not satisfied with the electoral process, including what he called “dramatic announcement of Barr. Peter Mbah of the PDP as the winner.”

He claimed that, “the process that threw Peter Mbah up as the winner of the election is flawed; there are obvious irregularities that cannot be swept under the carpet.

“Our agents and other independent observers…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper