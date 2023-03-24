I remain APGA Chairman — Oye





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Dr Victor Oye says his position as the party’s chairman is not in dispute because the Supreme Court has not delivered a fresh judgement on the matter.

Oye said this at a news conference on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the briefing was to make some clarifications on the rumours that the Supreme Court had given fresh judgement on the chairmanship tussle between himself and Mr Edozie Njoku which was settled on Oct. 14, 2021.

He said that the supreme court only sat on Friday to correct a clerical error.

He said that following a judgement which purportedly affirmed the factional National Convention of APGA held in Owerri, Imo, he approached the Court of Appeal in Kano to set aside the judgement.

He said that consequent upon that, the Court of Appeal delivered a judgement on Aug. 10, 2021, which allowed the Appeal Court to set aside the judgment of the Jigawa High Court and the Supreme Court also upheld the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper