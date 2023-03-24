



By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, will today (Friday) re-arraign a former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde before Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

ICPC made this disclosure to Vanguard late last night, saying that Ojerinde will be arraigned on fresh charges.

Vanguard reports that ICPC had arraigned Ojerinde on July 6, 2021, on an 18-count charge bordering on alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of N5.2 billion while in office.

However, he was re-arrested by officers of the ICPC in January 26, 2023, at the premises of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

ICPC to re-arraign ex-Jamb registrar, Ojerinde in Court





Source: Vanguard Newspaper