I’ll use Peter Obi’s model to cut costs of governance in Abia – Otti





The Abia state Governor-elect, Alex Otti said he will use the model of governance employed by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi – as the state governor between 2006 and 2014 – to cut cost of governance.

Otti stated this while speaking in a interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

He said, “My presidential candidate did very well in Anambra State because he reined in the cost of governance.

“And it’s the same kind of model that we are going to run in Abia. There are only so many jobs you can create in the public sector.”

Otti, who on Wednesday was declared winner held that appointing 12,000 personal assistants and special assistants who “basically don’t have an office” creates a problem for oneself.

Meanwhile, the governor-elect has appealed to those, who had amassed public funds to return it, noting that the resources and time required to pursue looters were not worth it.

He said, “I know that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper