Kogi Guber: I will turn fortunes of state around — Sen. Oseni





Ahead of the November Kogi Governorship election, Sen. Yakubu Oseni (APC-Kogi), has said that he would turn the fortunes of the state around if given the mandate.

Oseni made this known while addressing a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo off-season governorship election will be held in November.

Oseni, who is the chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, said that he wants to succeed Gov. Yahaya Bello by bringing to bear, his skill as an economist for the development of the state

He said: “I am a professional economist. I know what I can do differently to make life easier for the people of Kogi.”

The lawmaker said that the state was a blessing to Nigeria endowed with both human and capital resources.

“If given the opportunity to be governor of Kogi, there are a lot of things that I can do that will even make us not think about monthly allocation from the federation…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper