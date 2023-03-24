NAFDAC raises concern over continued use of bleaching creams by Nigerians





By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC has reiterated the need for Nigerians to minimize the level of exposure to harmful chemicals which are used in bleaching the skin as such are capable of increasing the rate of cases of cancer in the country.

The Agency stated that a World Health Organization, WHO study has revealed that 77 per cent of Nigerian women make use of skin bleaching creams and the figure is the highest in Africa compared to 59 percent in Togo, 35 per cent in South Africa and 27 percent in Senegal.

The Director-General, NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, made the disclosure on Friday in her address at the North-Central Zonal Media Sensitization Workshop on the Dangers of Bleaching Creams and Regulatory Control held in Jos, Plateau State.

The DG who was represented by the Agency’s Director of Chemical Evaluation and Research, Dr. Leonard Omokpariola explained that the scary statistic has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper