Nasarawa guber race: Ladies in Akwanga go topless to protest alleged rigging





By David Odama

Women in Akwanga Local government Area of Nasarawa State, Friday stripped themselves half naked to protest the outcome of the governorship election in the state.

The women who were in their black attires had placards emblazoned with different inscriptions, claimed their mandate was stolen, noting that their votes must count.

They equally insisted that INEC must revert the result of the governorship in Nasarawa in the interest of peace.

It would be recalled that tension has continued to mount in Lafia and some parts of the State following alleged rigging of the guber election in the state.

Women protesters demanded among other things the cancellation of the governorship election.

The protesters who matched around major streets of Akwanga topless also alleged rigging of the governorship election by INEC in the state and the declaration of results causing traffic gridlock.

They were escorted by the security agencies deployed to forestall …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper