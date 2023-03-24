Osun gov dispute: A-Court to decide Adeleke’s fate today





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

THE Court of Appeal, sitting in Abuja, will, today, deliver its judgement on an appeal that Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State filed to challenge the nullification of his election.

Adeleke and his political party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are urging the appellate court to set aside the verdict of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which sacked him from office.

The Justice Tertsea Kume-led three-member panel tribunal, on January 27, in a split decision of two-to-one, voided the declaration of Adeleke as the winner of the governorship election held on July 16, 2022.

In the majority judgement, the tribunal upheld a petition that was brought before it by the former governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who came second in the election.

It held that Adeleke did not score the majority of lawful votes, adding that the conduct of the election was not in substantial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper