US, Canada sign pact to reject asylum seekers





The United States and Canada have reached a deal to reject asylum seekers at unofficial border crossings, as US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the pact on Friday during Biden’s visit to Ottawa.

The agreement is anticipated to allow officials on both countries of the border to reject such asylum seekers heading in either direction, as the US side has also seen an upsurge in migrant crossings there from Canada.

According to CNN, the development is part of efforts to curtail an influx of migrants at Roxham Road, an unofficial crossing between New York state and the province of Quebec.

As a part of the pact, Canada will create a new refugee programme for 15,000 migrants fleeing persecution and violence in South and Central America, unnamed US officials told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

Biden is in Ottawa, Canada, for 24 hours to talk about a series of economic, trade and immigration issues with Trudeau.





