Why we’re empowering 2.5m SMEs in Africa —Stride ERP





STRIDE ERP, a leading provider of Enterprise Resource Planning software solutions, said it intends to partner with pacemakers and industry leaders across Africa to launch the SME Accelerator Project, SME-AP.

It also announced plans to empower about 2.5 million Small and Medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, in Africa.

The initiative is designed to revolutionise the pace of digital business transformation among Small and Medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, on the continent.

The African continent is home to over 30 million SMEs with significant contributions to economic growth.

Despite their critical role, SMEs in Africa face numerous challenges, including a lack of digital infrastructure, and limited access to financial information and technology.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Winner Kelechi, Stride ERP said: “The SME Accelerator Project aims to solve most of these challenges by providing 2.5 million SMEs across Africa with access to free cutting-edge ERP solutions,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper