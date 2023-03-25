BREAKING: Opposition planning to truncate my swearing-in, Tinubu raises alarm 





.Tells, Atiku, Obi, ‘You can’t be in court and on the streets

.Protesters fixated on having interim govt

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has raised the alarm over plots by some aggrieved partisans to truncate the transition process, particularly his expected swearing-in on May 29.

Tinubu in a statement by his Director, Public Affairs and Minister of State Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN also warned the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of the Labour Party LP, Mr Peter Obi against taking to the streets while also pursuing their cases in court.

In the statement issued Saturday in Abuja, the President-elect noted that those who have taken to the streets protesting against his mandate are fixated on having an Interim National Government ING.

Part of the statement reads; “We have watched with great concern the condemnable activities of some persons and groups who are desirous…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper