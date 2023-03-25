Buhari never said he won’t hand over to Tinubu — Presidency





—Says Daura community prepares to receive their son back

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Presidency on Friday debunked the report that President Muhammadu Buhari said he will not hand over to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Presidency described the said report as fake, adding that all preparations are in top gear for the handover activities and that the committee in charge of the handover is made up of the representatives of the government and that of the President-elect.

It said already, President Buhari’s Daura community has started preparations to receive their son back after the successful administration of the country for two terms of eight years.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, stated: “The Presidency wishes to denounce as outrageous and fake, and condemns the fake news brigade for attributing a false quote to President Muhammadu Buhari and circulating it.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper