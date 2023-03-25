CJN didn’t meet Tinubu in London, allegation false — Supreme Court





… admitted he visited the UK for medical care, and returned on March 18

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri.ABUJA

The Supreme Court, on Friday, debunked the allegation that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola, sneaked out of the country and met the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in London.

Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the presidential election held on February 25, is facing court cases that are seeking to invalidate his election victory.

Among those that have gone to the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, to challenge the declaration and return of Tinubu as the winner of the presidential contest, are candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his counterpart in the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

Both Atiku who came second in the election and Obi who came third sought the nullification of the Certificate of Return that was issued to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Though the Court of appeal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper