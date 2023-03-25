Confusion as Imo LP guber aspirant dies





By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Confusion has trailed the report of the death of one of the leading governorship aspirants of the Labour Party, LP, Humphery Anumudu, in Imo state.

It was gathered in Owerri on Saturday, that the incident happened last Friday in his house in Lagos state.

At the time of filing this story, an official statement was yet to be issued by the family members on it. Also, the Labour Party leadership in the state has yet to brief newsmen on the incident.

However, a source close to the Labour Party, in Imo, who did not want his name mentioned said: “My brother we are confused about what happened. It happened in Lagos state, you know this kind of news you get it from the family or the leadership of the labour party.

“He attended the meeting of the National Working Committee, governorship aspirants, and stakeholders of the party in Abuja on Thursday, 23rd March 2023.

He had to rush to Lagos the next day, Friday, to collect vital documents needed…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper