FG rewards innovative teacher with N3m





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Government has rewarded innovative public servants who made giant strides in developing technologies that will help ease operational processes in the civil service.

Iluromi Emmanuel, a teacher at the Federal Science College, Orozo, Abuja, who developed a technology to track fuel usage in vehicles, went away with N3 million after he won the 2022 Innovation Challenge.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja during the award ceremony for the 2022 Innovation Challenge, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan confirmed that the winner of the challenge got N3m, the first runner-up got N1.75m, while the second runner-up took home N1m respectively.

Yemi-Esan urged other civil servants to seize the opportunity to be creative as they prepare for the next edition, rather than striving to pull each other down.

In his appreciation remarks, winner of the ultimate price explained that his technology is capable of measuring fuel…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper