I won’t challenge Niger gov election outcome in court – PDP’s candidate Kantigi





The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Liman Kantigi said he will not challenge the outcome of the March 18th governorship election of the state in court.

Kantigi disclosed this while addressing a press briefing in Minna on Saturday.

The PDP candidate said he has accepted the outcome of the election in good faith, noting that there is no court or tribunal that is higher than the judgment of God.

According to him, God knows the end from the beginning and therefore the outcome of the election was divine, and “God monitors every situation.”

He stated, “Whether the winner won through the popularity, or he had used other means or whatever, it is God that made it possible for him.”

Kantigi, however, said the outcome of the election will never dampen his morale in politics, adding that he will continue to struggle for the emancipation of the poor people, especially at the rural areas who are yearning for good leadership and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper