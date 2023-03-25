Nigerian youths will thrive under Tinubu — Onjeh assures





The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the just concluded Benue South senatorial election, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has insisted that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu emerged winner of the presidential election “by the decision of the majority of the Nigerian electorate and received a pan-Nigerian mandate at the 2023 Presidential Poll to pilot the affairs of the nation for the next four years.”

Addressing the media in Abuja on Saturday, Onjeh highlighted the significance of Tinubu’s victory, saying it reflected in the geographical spread of his votes.

According to him: “The significance of Asiwaju’s mandate is reflected in the geographical spread of the votes he garnered, winning the South West, North West and North Central; and coming second in most of the other zones; hence surpassing the 25% threshold in 25 states (including the FCT).

“Although he lost in the FCT, he won in 29 out of 36 states, beating his closest rival by a wide margin,” he said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper