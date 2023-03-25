Senate Presidency: EFCC, ICPC asked to probe alleged $10,000 bribery scam





Says it Will Start Fighting Corruption From 10th National Assembly

By Henry Umoru,ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, Campaign for Democracy, CD has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC as a matter of urgency to go after masterminds of alleged $10,000 bribe scandal in the National Assembly.

According to CD, the two anti-graft agencies should beam their searchlight on members at the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In a statement on Saturday by the CD Secretary General, Pst Ifeanyi Odili, EFCC and ICPC should thoroughly probe the alleged bribery involving a ranking senator and 70 newly elected senators for the 10th Senate.

Recall that the Media had last week reported a meeting between a senator and elected senators when the sum of $10, 000 was allegedly shared with the 70 Senators.

The statement read, “We have it through…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper