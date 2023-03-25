Senators, beware of Sheriff





By Emeka Obasi

Whatever the problem is with senators and Sheriff, I do not understand. Ovie Omo-Agege was marching to Government House, Asaba until Sheriff Oborevwori shut down that ambition. Ahmed Lawal was nearly eclipsed by Sheriff Machina.

Omo-Agege is Deputy Senate President while Lawan occupies the seat of Senate President. They will keep seeing Sheriff in their dreams even without committing any criminal offence. Oborevwori is Governor-Elect, Delta State. Machina was so sure of representing Yobe North in the Senate until the Supreme Court killed that dream.

Omo-Agege is a lawyer. His dad, Justice James Omo-Agege, was Acting Chief Justice of the Gambia. Oborevwori does not speak much even as Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly. He is not afraid of the court either. The Supreme Court made it possible for him to contest the Gubernatorial election.

Sheriff is a known name in the Senate. Ali Amodu Sheriff was there in 1992, he returned in 1998, and appeared again…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper