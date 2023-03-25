Tambuwal loses Commissioner





By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The death has occurred of a Sokoto philanthropist and member of the Sokoto State Executive Council and Commissioner for Religious Affairs Alhaji Usman Suleiman (Ɗanmadamin Isa).

Aged 72 years, late Danmadamin Isa died in the late hours of today at Usumanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

Until his death, late Usman Suleiman Isa was a former State PDP Chairman , a former commissioner for Works and Transport, former Commissioner for Rural Development as well as Commissioner for Religious Affairs, the office he occupied until his death.

He was also before his death, the Chairman, Chief Executive USDANIS Nigeria Limited, USDANIS Petroleum Resources limited and Aminci Bureau De – Change.

He was very hardworking and a devouted Muslim which earn him the attention of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to deploy him to the state Ministry for Religious Affaires as Commissioner in-charge of the Ministry.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper