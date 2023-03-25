Youth leader, four others killed in fresh herders attack in Benue





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A youth leader and four others have been reportedly killed in a fresh suspected armed herdsmen attack on two communities in Agatu and Otukpo Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue state.

It was gathered that the affected communities in the latest incidents which occurred Thursday evening were Atakpa in Agatu LGA where four persons lost their lives and Iwili community in Otukpo LGA where a local farmer was also said to have been killed in his farm at about the same time in an unprovoked attack.

A source in Agatu disclosed that the armed men stormed the community at about 5 pm and started shooting sporadically.

He said, “they shot at anyone they saw without provocation. Four persons were killed in that attack and the youth leader of the community and several other persons are still missing and some are hospitalized after the attack.”

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Agatu LGA, Joseph Ngbede, said “I can confirm that four people were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper