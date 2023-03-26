51,828 Boko haram fighters surrender in 18 months – CDS





By Ozioruva Aliu,BENIN CITY

THE Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor on Saturday, disclosed that no fewer than 51,828 Boko haram fighters and their family members surrendered to the Federal Government between July 2021 and May 2022.

He stated this while delivering a lecture titled “National Defence Policy and Transitional Justice Approach in the War Against Insurgency in Nigeria”, at the 7th Founders’ Day of the Edo State University, Uzairue in Etsako West local government area.

Besides, the military boss said that 1,543 repentant terrorists have so far graduated from Mallam Sidi camp, in Gombe State between 2016 and 2022, while 1,935 have been released from the camp in Bulumkutu, Maiduguri

He said Operation Safe Corridor as a transitional justice approach was created similar to the Niger Delta Amnesty programme launched by the Federal Government in 2009 which involved the setting up of special facilities where repentant terrorists who surrendered their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper