Appeal Court: HURIWA can’t bully Oyetola to silence – Aide





By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The media aide to former Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, has described the opinion by the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), asking the former Governor not to explore the option of going to the Supreme Court as an attempt to bully him and his supporters to silence.

He also said the piece of advice and opinion were in bad taste, challenging the group to produce evidence, whether in print or broadcast to prove that Oyetola had ever engaged in verbal war over the litigation.

HURIWA had after the Appeal Court judgement that set aside the tribunal verdict that sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke, told Oyetola not to approach the Supreme Court and to stop verbal attack on the judges.

However, in a statement issued on Sunday, Omipidan urged the group to direct its charge of verbal war at the Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, who not only tried to incite the public…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper